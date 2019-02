The organising team of the 9th Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2019 announce the first international top acts of this year's lineup: the Po' Ramblin' Boys (photo above) from Tennessee, and the Hackensaw Boys from Virginia. The Po' Ramblin' Boys - who at this time last year we were hoping to see in Ireland - are described as:The dates of the Rotterdam festival (21-23 June 2019) are not on the Boys' online tour schedule, but now we know they'll be on this side of the Atlantic in late June. Could thatmean... ?The Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival (also on Facebook ) is athree-day international music festival (21-23 June 2019) held at the historic Pijnackerplein in the ‘Het Oude Noorden’ neighbourhood of Rotterdam-Noord. It revolves around uplifting, moving, and authentic bluegrass music, but also features workshops, art, comics, and crossover performances.

