Po' Ramblin' Boys at 9th Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival (21-23 June 2019)
The organising team of the 9th Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2019 announce the first international top acts of this year's lineup: the Po' Ramblin' Boys (photo above) from Tennessee, and the Hackensaw Boys from Virginia. The Po' Ramblin' Boys - who at this time last year we were hoping to see in Ireland - are described as:
,,, passionate ambassadors of bluegrass. Authentic, and with the manic energy of a train barrelling through the landscape at top speed. The Po' Ramblin Boys’ infectious music makes you sit up immediately. They’re 'the real deal' according to American critics, and that is why they have received the 2018 Emerging Artist of the Year Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association. [...] The band rarely comes to Europe: they will only play twice in the Netherlands, so don’t miss this opportunity to go back to the origins of bluegrass and experience their music which they make with the same drive, heart, spirit, and enthusiasm as the first-generation bluegrass bands.
The dates of the Rotterdam festival (21-23 June 2019) are not on the Boys' online tour schedule, but now we know they'll be on this side of the Atlantic in late June. Could that possibly mean... ?
The Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival (also on Facebook) is a free three-day international music festival (21-23 June 2019) held at the historic Pijnackerplein in the ‘Het Oude Noorden’ neighbourhood of Rotterdam-Noord. It revolves around uplifting, moving, and authentic bluegrass music, but also features workshops, art, comics, and crossover performances.
