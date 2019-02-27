Pete Seeger commemorated - and more
Clawhammer banjo maestro Michael J. Miles (USA) will be celebrating the centenary of the birth of Pete Seeger on Saturday 4 May with '100 years of protest!', a concert at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. The show will also feature the premiere of Michael's 'Mississippi River suite'.
A new book, Banjo lesson goldmine, published by Hal Leonard, comprises fifty clawhammer lessons by Michael and fifty bluegrass lessons by Greg Cahill of the Special Consensus. It will be available from Michael's online store from 15 March. Much more info is on his latest e-newsletter.
