New album from Chatham County Line (USA)
Chatham County Line from North Carolina, who've been welcome visitors here more than once in the past, are about to release a new thirteen-track album, Sharing the covers, comprising 'hit songs from other artists whose music left a mark on the band', to quote John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today. A video of their version of the Louvin Brothers' 'My baby's gone' (with tasty banjo work) can be seen on YouTube or on Bluegrass Today.
