New album coming from Mile Twelve (USA)
Following the news on the BIB for 17 Jan., friends and fans of Boston's Mile Twelve (above) will be glad to learn of the band's new album City on a hill, scheduled for release at the end of next month. The album, produced by Bryan Sutton and engineered by Ben Surratt, can be pre-ordered here. A video, made by Bill Filipiak, of Mile Twelve playing 'City that drowned' (a single from the album, and now on sale) can be seen on Bluegrass Today and YouTube.
Mile Twelve's online tour schedule shows that they will be in Britain from 14 to 24 March, but unfortunately not spending any time over here.
