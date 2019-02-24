Mac Wiseman, 23 May 1925-24 Feb. 2019
We learn with great regret from Bluegrass Today of the death of one of the giants of bluegrass music, Malcolm Bell 'Mac' Wiseman, earlier today. John Lawless provides an excellent brief obituary.
Mac was inducted into the SPBGMA Preservation Hall of Greats in 1987, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1993, and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014. His remarkable life is told up to 2015 in the book Mac Wiseman: All my memories fit for print, as told to Walt Trott, reviewed by Dick Bowden on Bluegrass Today. A further overview by John Lawless of his career appeared on Bluegrass Today three years ago.
The question posed on the BIB in April 2017 - what Irish musicians backed up Mac on a performance (date unknown) that he gave in Ireland? - remains unanswered.
