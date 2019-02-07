La Fuente American Traditional Music Week in Spain, 4-11 May 2019
Kate Lissauer announces this year's La Fuente Music Week (4-11 May 2019) - 'an intimate holiday week of learning and fun', with classes in fiddle, banjo, guitar, ukulele, and community duet singing, taught by Beverley Smith (photo), Lucy Ray, Kate herself, Rose Ardron, Johnny Whelan, Sooz Clare, and Matt Stead. She adds: 'Don't worry about Brexit! They promised you wouldn't need a visa!' - and that applies all the more to participants from Ireland. All necessary details are on the website, or you can contact Kate directly by e-mail.
