Kristy Cox (AUS) in Ireland, 11-19 May 2019
mygrassisblue.com team for details of the tour of Ireland this coming May by the outstanding Australian bluegrass and country singer Kristy Cox and her band (see the BIB for 22 Nov. 2018). The tour poster (above) promises 'youthful energy-infused and chart-toppin' bluegrass with an award-winning Aussie twist', and on Kristy's record so far that's exactly what to expect. Dave Byrne jr of mygrassisblue.com announces:
Tickets for all gigs will be going on sale in mid February on the tour page of the website, where we highlight Kristy’s bio, list her career highlights, sample a track from her lauded 2018 release Ricochet, and present a few videos giving insights into Kristy and her music.
The full schedule for the tour is:
Sat. 11th May: St Patrick's Gateway Centre, Waterford city
Sun. 12th: Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork
Mon. 13th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Tues. 14th: St James's Church, Dingle, Co. Kerry
Wed. 15th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Thurs. 16th: Nenagh Arts Centre, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary
Fri. 17th: Ballina Arts Centre, Ballina, Co. Mayo
Sat. 18th: Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co. Cavan
Sun. 19th: Unitarian Church, Stephen's Green, Dublin 2
