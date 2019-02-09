09 February 2019

Kilkenny Roots Festival (3-6 May): headliners announced

The organising team of the Smithwick's Kilkenny Roots Festival announce that all headline acts are now on the schedule, and tickets can be booked online for all their concerts. No bluegrass or old-time acts come in this category, but Patty Griffin from Austin, TX, will be in concert at the Watergate Theatre on Sunday 5 May at 7.00 p.m., and Dori Freeman from Galax, VA, will be at different venues after lunchtime on both Sunday 5 and Monday 6 May.

More details are on the Festival website. Details of the Music Trail part of the Festival are awaited.

