Kilkenny Roots Festival (3-6 May): headliners announced
Smithwick's Kilkenny Roots Festival announce that all headline acts are now on the schedule, and tickets can be booked online for all their concerts. No bluegrass or old-time acts come in this category, but Patty Griffin from Austin, TX, will be in concert at the Watergate Theatre on Sunday 5 May at 7.00 p.m., and Dori Freeman from Galax, VA, will be at different venues after lunchtime on both Sunday 5 and Monday 6 May.
More details are on the Festival website. Details of the Music Trail part of the Festival are awaited.
