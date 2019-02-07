John Blek at Ballymore Eustace, 11 Feb. 2019
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs announce that John Blek will be playing on Monday 11 February at Mick Murphy's Bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Doors 8.30 p.m.; showtime 9.00 p.m. sharp; admission €12.
John Blek, based in Cork, is a singer/ songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist, influenced by the music of Ireland, England, and America. 'Blackwater', from his new album Thistle & thorn, can be heard here. It's not hard to imagine his songs being recorded by the more folk-oriented type of bluegrass band, and his guitar work is even more compatible.
Labels: Folk, Guitar, Songwriting, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home