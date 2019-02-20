Jeff Scroggins at coffee
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) have become frequent and welcome visitors to Ireland in the last few years. For their many friends and admirers over here who want to know more about Jeff himself than even his website biography reveals, a long, detailed interview with him appeared yesterday on Bluegrass Today in Richard Thompson's 'Having a coffee with...' series.
Jeff tours internationally with the band and has a keen appreciation of food ('you would be crazy to be in Europe and not eat some of the amazing food there'), so his views on keeping fit and healthy on the road are valuable. He mentions 'Touring and performing in Ireland' among his favourite bluegrass memories - but not, for some reason, the Full Irish Breakfast.
Labels: health and well-being, Media, Visiting bands, Visiting players
