In addition to hardware (banjos and accessories) Deering Banjos now offer a great amount of instructional and other information online, free of charge. Their home page has links to a free guide on how to get started playing banjo; free video lessons from Tony Trischka; learning clawhammer; learning to play by ear; applying guitar technique to the banjo; and answers to such questions as 'Am I too old to learn to play?' and 'How do I adjust coordinator rods?' More info comes via the Deering blog, 'Hooks & nuts'.
