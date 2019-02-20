Grits & Gravy Stringband to play at 3rd Richmond Old Time Music Gathering (GB)
FOAOTMAD news blog that the Cork-based Grits & Gravy Stringband (Ian Knepper and Caolán Keogh, fiddles; Ben Keogh, banjo; Camilla Monroe, guitar; Síona Knepper, double bass) will be on the bill at the 3rd Richmond Old Time Music Gathering, to be held in Richmond, Surrey, England, on 19-20 April. The Gathering's own Facebook announces:
Our headliners are the amazing Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton from Ithaca, New York. We're thrilled that Grits & Gravy Stringband from Cork, Ireland, the Old Time Rags, and the Outlaw Sisters are also joining our fabulous lineup.
There will be concerts and square dances on both evenings. In the daytime there will be workshops, sessions, slow jams, singarounds, open mics, and delicious food. We will announce the full timetable here as soon as possible. Everything takes place in the lovely riverside setting of Richmond, with Kew Gardens and Richmond Park within easy walking distance.
On the debit side, it now seems definite that Richie & Rosie will not be fitting Ireland into their coming tour, as previously offered by the Brookfield Knights agency (see the BIB for 3 Nov.). Their full dates in Britain are on their online calendar.
Labels: Bands, Britain, Festivals, Media, National Associations, Old-time, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home