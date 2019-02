We learn from the FOAOTMAD news blog that the Cork-based Grits & Gravy Stringband and, fiddles;, banjo;, guitar;, double bass) will be on the bill at the 3rd Richmond Old Time Music Gathering , to be held in Richmond, Surrey, England, on 19-20 April. The Gathering's own Facebook announces:On the debit side, it now seems definite that Richie & Rosie will not be fitting Ireland into their coming tour, as previously offered by the Brookfield Knights agency (see the BIB for 3 Nov. ). Their full dates in Britain are on their online calendar

