andhave been making music together, on and off, for more years than they probably care to remember. They have been a part of, or played with, the best of Irish music outfits since the early 1980s, most notably the Fleadh Cowboys, and have shared stages and studios with some of the greatest international performing and recording artists.Singer/ songwriter/ guitarist/ dobro-playing Frankie and multi-instrumentalist (fiddle/ mandolin/ banjo) Paul play BAG at Mick Murphy's, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, Monday 4 March 2019. Doors open 8.30 p.m.; gig 9.00 p.m. sharp. Admission €15 at the door.

Labels: Americana, Folk, Gigs, Venues