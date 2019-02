Thanks to guitarist François Vola (F/ USA), for news of his new album, released in Dec. 2018 and comprising all original material. He is joined by top-flight American musicians - Darol Anger (fiddle), Matt Flinner (banjo), and Emory Lester (mandolin), together withon tenor vocals and bass. Leading Continental musicians contribute to several tracks, including Belgium's Thierry Schoysman , who visited (and jammed in) Dublin last month.In addition to being well known to US guitar wizards such asand, and, François is the godson of(bass player withand) and his albums include a bluegrass one (1983) withandand an acoustic jazz CD (1997) with Emory Lester and(Django's son).The common ground shared by bluegrass and acoustic string jazz is also being explored by (for instance) Cup O' Joe , so anyone who likes their music should be interested in this album. More of François Vola's music can be heard on his YouTube channel

