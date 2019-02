For most of today and the rest of the weekend I expect to be at the Second Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering , focused on the Roadside Tavern at Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, and am looking forward to the company of many others who like old-time music.Full details are available on the Gathering's web page or Facebook . Thanks toandfor organising the whole event. Please keep sending in news, but don't expect it to appear before Sunday evening at the earliest.

Labels: Gatherings, Old-time, Venues