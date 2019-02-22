Fine times at Lisdoonvarna
For most of today and the rest of the weekend I expect to be at the Second Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering, focused on the Roadside Tavern at Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare, and am looking forward to the company of many others who like old-time music.
Full details are available on the Gathering's web page or Facebook. Thanks to Andrew Lambert and Bob Denton for organising the whole event. Please keep sending in news, but don't expect it to appear before Sunday evening at the earliest.
Labels: Gatherings, Old-time, Venues
