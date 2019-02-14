Del McCoury - a life in bluegrass
Bluegrass Today to mark the eightieth birthday of Del McCoury. We remarked that it 'includes many tributes to Del by friends and colleagues, and serves also as a comprehensive history of his career in bluegrass'.
Richard has now followed this up with a further major article, 'Del McCoury - a 60 year career overview', an even more systematic chronicle of Del's career, with a discography and two performance videos. Not to be missed.
