14 February 2019

Del McCoury - a life in bluegrass

On 2 Feb. the BIB mentioned the major article by Richard Thompson that had appeared the previous day on Bluegrass Today to mark the eightieth birthday of Del McCoury. We remarked that it 'includes many tributes to Del by friends and colleagues, and serves also as a comprehensive history of his career in bluegrass'.

Richard has now followed this up with a further major article, 'Del McCoury - a 60 year career overview', an even more systematic chronicle of Del's career, with a discography and two performance videos. Not to be missed.

