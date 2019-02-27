Danny Burns, North country
As in every year, Bluegrass Unlimited magazine devotes this year's March issue to instruments - luthiers, dealers, accessories (e.g. the English G7th capo company). Murphy Henry's 'General store' pages also mention that 'The debut album, North country, from Ireland native Danny Burns is a collaborative album filled with appearances by icons such as Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, and Dan Tyminski.'
Danny Burns (above left; also on Facebook) comes from a Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, family, was raised in Donegal, has developed his music over years in the USA, and uses the instrumentation of a bluegrass band to present it. Plenty of it can be heard on YouTube, including the band's own YouTube channel. Jerry Douglas is quoted on his website as saying:
Danny Burns is an excellent songwriter, performer, guitar player, husband and father, and other things that I’m sure I’m not aware of. One thing I do know is that he is tenacious. This is one great record that you’re holding in your hands, and if it hadn’t been for Danny’s tenacity, this moment would not be happening. Do yourself a favour. Go home, play this recording, and hear the reason that Danny is right in his quest for your audience.
Labels: Americana, CDs, Irish music, Media, On the edge
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home