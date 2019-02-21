Crossover Festival news
Bluegrass Camp Ireland, the Atlantic String Band, and the weekly bluegrass jams in central Dublin) for drawing our attention to the Crossover Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival in England, which this year will be held on 3-6 May.
As reported on the BIB on 4 Dec., the headliners at Crossover 2019 will be Ron Block and Tony Furtado, and other acts will include Midnight Skyracer, the UK band in which Tabitha Agnew of Co. Armagh plays banjo. The latest news is that Block and Furtado will be giving master classes in bluegrass banjo and slide guitar respectively, and Tabitha Agnew will give a bluegrass banjo workshop - one of the fifteen workshops on offer, all of which are included in the basic ticket price.
Crossover's e-newsletter includes a video of 'Deep Elem blues' by the Galway-based Hubert Murray Band, which can also be seen on YouTube.
