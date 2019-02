Thanks again to(pillar of Bluegrass Camp Ireland , the Atlantic String Band , and the weekly bluegrass jams in central Dublin) for drawing our attention to the Crossover Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Festival in England, which this year will be held on 3-6 May.As reported on the BIB on 4 Dec. , the headliners at Crossover 2019 will beand, and other acts will include, the UK band in whichof Co. Armagh plays banjo. The latest news is that Block and Furtado will be givingin bluegrass banjo and slide guitar respectively, and Tabitha Agnew will give a bluegrass banjo workshop - one of the fifteen workshops on offer, all of which are included in the basic ticket price.Crossover's e-newsletter includes a video of 'Deep Elem blues' by the Galway-based Hubert Murray Band , which can also be seen on YouTube

