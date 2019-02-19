Clara Delfina and Haakon Oyen (USA) available for Dublin area, 6/11 June 2019
|Haakon Oyen & Clara Delfina
Old Time News, the journal of the UK's FOAOTMAD, says: 'You can hear the authentic old-time musical heritage in Clara Delfina’s playing and singing... Clara is an inspiringly traditional artist and yet also fashionably creative.' Haakon, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and buck dancer from North Carolina. is a member of Clara's Broken Barrel Stringband, whose dynamic album Mayday was released last May and can be heard here. More biographical detail, together with links to websites, Facebook, and YouTube, are on their electronic press kit.
