The acclaimed American acoustic roots duo Barwick & Siegfried will be returning to Ireland in May for its third tour of the island. The duo of(guitar, vocals) and(mandolin, vocals) blends bluegrass, old-time country music, and folk into an engaging Americana fusion showcasing Pete’s exceptional lead vocals, Kathy’s amazing guitar work, and their sterling duet harmonies. Hailed byas 'two like-minded lovers of song who’ve found musical gold in their pairing', the duo perfectly captures the power of two — two musicians, two voices, and two instruments — harnessed to a singular artistic vision.The duo is touring in support of its third album,, an honest, assured, and eminently tuneful album that showcases the magical blend of this celebrated duo from Grass Valley, California.lauds Pete’s 'expansive tenor voice that can tell a story, croon a love song, and bring a tear to the eye, all in one song' and Kathy’s ability 'to make one guitar sound as strong as a band'.Tour dates include:Sat. 11th May: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. TyroneTues. 14th: McLynn’s, Old Market St., Sligo townThurs. 16th: House concert, Dorney Bridge, Enniskillen, Co. FermanaghMon. 20th: Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, Mick Murphy’s, Ballymore Eustace, Co. KildareTues. 21st: The Mill Theatre, Dundrum, Dublin 14The duo could add another show to the tour, on May 12, 13, or 17, if the situation warrants. Anyone interested in hosting a house concert or a pub show on those dates, please contact Jon Hartley Fox at jonfoxgv@yahoo.com . For more information and music clips, please see www.barwickandsiegfried.net

