Barwick & Siegfried (USA) return to Ireland in May
24 Dec. 2018, thanks to Jon Hartley Fox (author of King of the Queen City: the story of King Records, and of much more on music and the arts) for this release:
The acclaimed American acoustic roots duo Barwick & Siegfried will be returning to Ireland in May for its third tour of the island. The duo of Kathy Barwick (guitar, vocals) and Pete Siegfried (mandolin, vocals) blends bluegrass, old-time country music, and folk into an engaging Americana fusion showcasing Pete’s exceptional lead vocals, Kathy’s amazing guitar work, and their sterling duet harmonies. Hailed by Bluegrass Unlimited as 'two like-minded lovers of song who’ve found musical gold in their pairing', the duo perfectly captures the power of two — two musicians, two voices, and two instruments — harnessed to a singular artistic vision.
The duo is touring in support of its third album, Stones and gravel, an honest, assured, and eminently tuneful album that showcases the magical blend of this celebrated duo from Grass Valley, California. Bluegrass Breakdown lauds Pete’s 'expansive tenor voice that can tell a story, croon a love song, and bring a tear to the eye, all in one song' and Kathy’s ability 'to make one guitar sound as strong as a band'.
Tour dates include:
Sat. 11th May: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Tues. 14th: McLynn’s, Old Market St., Sligo town
Thurs. 16th: House concert, Dorney Bridge, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh
Mon. 20th: Ballymore Acoustic Gigs, Mick Murphy’s, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare
Tues. 21st: The Mill Theatre, Dundrum, Dublin 14
The duo could add another show to the tour, on May 12, 13, or 17, if the situation warrants. Anyone interested in hosting a house concert or a pub show on those dates, please contact Jon Hartley Fox at jonfoxgv@yahoo.com. For more information and music clips, please see www.barwickandsiegfried.net.
