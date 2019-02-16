BAND 2019, 21-23 June: Year of the Guitar
We are busy putting together a wonderful lineup for BAND 2019, with bluegrass bands and Nashville-inspired bands, some old friends, and some looking forward to playing for the first time in Dunfanaghy. In honour of the large number of incredibly talented, international guitarists who have accepted our invitation, and who will be travelling from countries far and wide, we have decided to nominate BAND 2019 as The Year of the Guitar!
Lineup announcements are coming soon! Keep an eye on our website and Facebook!
A video of highlights of BAND 2018 and its multi-national lineup can be seen here. You can sign up for e-mail updates about BAND 2019 here.
