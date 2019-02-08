A Dublin welcome remembered
Bluegrass Today Dave Berry continues his 'California report' series with an interview with Kate Brislin (left), old-time and bluegrass instrumentalist and singer, who has performed over here with her husband Jody Stecher and (much earlier) with the Blue Flame Stringband.
It's an informative interview, and one question Dave Berry puts is: 'What shows events or venues that you have played are most memorable for you and why?' Kate Brislin replies:
I really loved playing in Dublin, Ireland, with Jody, and in Nova Scotia at a music festival. In both situations, the audience cheered when the harmony came in on the chorus!! It doesn’t get much better than that in terms of feeling appreciated!
