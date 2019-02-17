6th Cahirsiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend, 3-6 May 2019
Cahirsiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend organising team:
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend is back again for its annual May Weekend feast of live music. Town will be alive with a variety of roots music performances and sessions... it’s getting better by the year, so check out the web or Facebook to see for yourself.
Two Time Polka, the Dizzy Blues Band, Hank Wedel, Mules & Men, Ger Wolfe, Whistle, Mitch Depew & David Prat, John Nyhan, and Mick Power.
