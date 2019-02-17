17 February 2019

6th Cahirsiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend, 3-6 May 2019

Thanks to Céline Kavanagh for the latest release from the Cahirsiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend organising team:

Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music Weekend is back again for its annual May Weekend feast of live music. Town will be alive with a variety of roots music performances and sessions... it’s getting better by the year, so check out the web or Facebook to see for yourself.

Acts listed on the website include the Cork Singers Club, Two Time Polka, the Dizzy Blues Band, Hank Wedel, Mules & Men, Ger Wolfe, Whistle, Mitch Depew & David Prat, John Nyhan, and Mick Power.

