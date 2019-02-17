13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (7-9 June): tickets now on sale
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival organising team, for this news:
Tickets for the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are now out and can be got via the Festival's website.
There are four different ticket options: one for each of the main concerts (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) and one a combo Friday-and-Saturday ticket. Note that there are no full weekend tickets, and the Sunday main concert is sold separately.
Tickets for the two workshops (Songwriting with McKay & Leigh and clawhammer banjo with Montana Hobbs), Kids Concert (Kids Classics), and the Mystery Gig are sold on the door on the day only. All other gigs and sessions are FREE.
As in previous years, tickets are for individual concerts and not for the festival as a whole. It is important to book tickets in advance, as they are already selling fast.
Looking forward to see you all in Westport, Co. Mayo, 7-9 June!
