You gave me a song: progress report
L-r: Alice Gerrard, Laurie Lewis, Patrick Sauber
The BIB last reported on progress with preparation of the film You gave me a song: the life and music of Alice Gerrard three months ago, on 11 October 2018. The production team now send their latest e-newsletter, wishing everyone a peaceful, happy, and music-filled 2019.
The team report that editing is now approaching the stage of a full rough cut; they are considering what film and music festivals to approach (and would welcome suggestions and help); and they are now facing post-production and licensing costs, for which their target is to raise $75,000 by the end of this month. They appeal:
If you have not yet made a donation, please consider joining our supporters. If you know someone who might want to join, please share! We're looking for people who love music and film and believe in the value of independent art. If that's you, join us!
All sizes of financial support are welcome. Donations to You gave me a song can be made through this link.
