L-r: Alice Gerrard, Laurie Lewis, Patrick Sauber

The BIB last reported on progress with preparation of the filmthree months ago, on 11 October 2018. The production team now send their latest e-newsletter , wishing everyone a peaceful, happy, and music-filled 2019.The team report that editing is now approaching the stage of a full rough cut; they are considering what film and music festivals to approach (and would welcome suggestions and help); and they are now facing post-production and licensing costs, for which their target is to raise $75,000 by the end of this month. They appeal:All sizes of financial support are welcome. Donations to You gave me a song can be made through this link

