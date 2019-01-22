The Local Honeys (USA) in Ireland, 8-16 Feb. 2019
The Local Honeys from East Kentucky, USA, are no strangers to Ireland as they visited before and had the chance to play some gigs around the island. However, this February they will tour Ireland for the first time before returning to play the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival.
It is a mini tour with only a small window of opportunity to see and hear this superb outfit, and music fans should do their best to catch them live.
The Local Honeys are composed of Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs. Stokley from the rolling hills of the Bluegrass, and Hobbs from the foothills of the Appalachian region have developed a sweet sound of the bluegrass kissing the mountains.
They have dedicated themselves to the preservation of old music and the creation of new music. Their songwriting often reflects subject matter that little girls ought not to talk about. This element played a strong impact in the production and creation of their debut album, Little girls actin’ like men. Including both traditional and original songs, Little girls showcases the Honeys' ability to tear into hard-driving fiddle tunes, sing the high lonesome sound, and tell a damn good story.
Tour dates
Fri. 8th: Bridge St, Castlebar, Co. Mayo
Sat. 9th: House concert, Westport, Co. Mayo
Sun. 10th: McGing's, High St., Westport, Co. Mayo
Mon. 11th: House concert, Co. Londonderry
Thurs. 14th: The Sky & The Ground, Wexford town
Fri. 15th, Sat. 16th: Cork city (more details to follow)
For more details, follow their Facebook Page.
BIB editor's note: The Local Honeys are coming to Ireland from an extensive tour in Britain, where, as they posted yesterday (Martin Luther King day), they are
trying to debunk Appalachian stereotypes and bigotry by spreading our songs and stories and a bit of our unique and beautiful Kentucky culture.
They make their point with the Don Rogers song 'I'm a Kentuckian' (also on YouTubeM). We also recommend their a cappella 'Gloryland', videoed on Tim Farmer's 'Homemade Jam'.
