Thanks!
Carol and I send our warmest thanks to the members of the Dublin bluegrass community who helped to give our visiting friends from Belgium and Denmark very pleasant memories of their trip. As well as seeing the Special Consensus in magnificent form at Dun Laoghaire, Thierry and Signe have gone home with a high regard for the people and the picking standards on the bluegrass scene here - and indeed on the Dublin old-time scene as well, which they witnessed at Bill Whelan's venerable Saturday Cobblestone session. Thanks again!
