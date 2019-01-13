Stay tuned for an important announcement
The BIB published yesterday Des Butler's article on this coming weekend's 20th Shannonside Winter Music Festival. We have now gratefully received, and will publish tomorrow, details of the lineup of another of our major annual events, which is still five months away: the 13th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival (7-9 June). It looks like being (like Shannonside) a very rewarding weekend for bluegrass and old-time enthusiasts alike.
