Spring 2019 in the Black Forest
17th International Bühl Bluegrass Festival, and Matthias Buschert, Bühl city press officer, for details of this year's event (Fri. 17-Sat. 18 May).
The lineup is headed by four high-powered acts from North America which are (or very soon will be) familiar to Irish audiences: Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, who topped the bill at Dunmore East in 2016; Jeff Scroggins & Colorado and the Henhouse Prowlers, who have both toured here several times; and the Lonesome Ace Stringband, who begin their first tour here nine days from now. Also on the bill are the German bands Bluegrass Breakdown from Berlin, Dieselknecht from Dortmund, and Stereo Naked from Cologne.
As the BIB has said before: if you want a spring break in a pleasant town on the edge of the Black Forest with two days of high-quality bluegrass in an excellent civic auditorium, Bühl is your best bet.
