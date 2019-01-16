Special C. in Ireland - and in BU
Special Consensus (USA) begins, with their appearance this evening in Colfer's at Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford. The personal appearance calendar in the January issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine includes dates in their tour, together with the picture below.
The January issue also includes the annual BU list of bluegrass festivals, in which Ireland is represented by Westport and Dunmore East - not all our eligible festivals, of course, but as many as are shown for any other country outside North America.
|The Special Consensus
