The Special Consensus

Today the 2019 tour of these islands by the Special Consensus (USA) begins, with their appearance this evening in Colfer's at Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford. The personal appearance calendar in the January issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine includes dates in their tour, together with the picture below.The January issue also includes the annuallist of bluegrass festivals, in which Ireland is represented by Westport and Dunmore East - not all our eligible festivals, of course, but as many as are shown for any other country outside North America.

Labels: Festivals, Media, Tours, Visiting bands