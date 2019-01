We’re happy to be announcing the venues for the Sideline tour this July.We’ve worked hard to get what we feel is a sufficient geographical spread of venues. We’re excited about all venues, but presenting Sideline in Ireland’s oldest continually operating theatre, the lovingly restored Victorian gem that is Waterford’s Theatre Royal, should be a highlight. As will bringing bluegrass to the INEC in Killarney. Finally, a Sunday Sideline session in Dublin’s welcoming Unitarian Church should round the tour off nicely. We just hope the bluegrass community in Ireland will share in our excitement and come out to see the guys!Full details can be found on the tour page of the blog here , where tickets will go on sale in early February.Tues. 9th: An Grianan , Letterkenny, Co. DonegalWed. 10th: Gillooly Hall , Sligo cathedralThurs. 11th: Mullingar Arts Centre , Mullingar, Co. WestmeathFri. 12th: INEC Acoustic Club, Killarney, Co. KerrySat. 13th: Theatre Royal , Waterford citySun. 14th: Unitarian Church , St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

