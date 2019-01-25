Sideline (USA) tour dates, 9-14 July 2019
We’re happy to be announcing the venues for the Sideline tour this July.
We’ve worked hard to get what we feel is a sufficient geographical spread of venues. We’re excited about all venues, but presenting Sideline in Ireland’s oldest continually operating theatre, the lovingly restored Victorian gem that is Waterford’s Theatre Royal, should be a highlight. As will bringing bluegrass to the INEC in Killarney. Finally, a Sunday Sideline session in Dublin’s welcoming Unitarian Church should round the tour off nicely. We just hope the bluegrass community in Ireland will share in our excitement and come out to see the guys!
Full details can be found on the tour page of the blog here, where tickets will go on sale in early February.
BIB editor's note: The mygrassisblue.com blog post has ample facts, photos, videos (including the band's own introduction to themselves), quotes from qualified and enthusiastic reviewers, an audio track of 'Handsome Molly', links to their four albums, and more.
The tour dates, as shown below, are now also on the BIB calendar.
Tues. 9th: An Grianan, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Wed. 10th: Gillooly Hall, Sligo cathedral
Thurs. 11th: Mullingar Arts Centre, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Fri. 12th: INEC Acoustic Club, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Sat. 13th: Theatre Royal, Waterford city
Sun. 14th: Unitarian Church, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2
