Showcases and familiar faces
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that bands wishing to take part in the official showcase programme of this year's World of Bluegrass (24-28 Sept.) can send in applications from 15 January to 28 February. More than one band from Ireland has already appeared in IBMA showcases. Further details are on the latest IBMA e-newsletter.
The BIB notes with pleasure that the home page of the IBMA website is designed as a photo-collage of people from the bluegrass world, with (of course) Bill Monroe in the centre - and the Niall Toner Band in the left-hand bottom corner.
