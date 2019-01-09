09 January 2019

Showcases and familiar faces

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that bands wishing to take part in the official showcase programme of this year's World of Bluegrass (24-28 Sept.) can send in applications from 15 January to 28 February. More than one band from Ireland has already appeared in IBMA showcases. Further details are on the latest IBMA e-newsletter.

The BIB notes with pleasure that the home page of the IBMA website is designed as a photo-collage of people from the bluegrass world, with (of course) Bill Monroe in the centre - and the Niall Toner Band in the left-hand bottom corner.

Labels: , , , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 10:49 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home