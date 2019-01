The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that it is joining forces with Folk Alliance International and the Blues Foundation during this year's GRAMMY® week to honour the nominees for Best Bluegrass Album, Best Folk Album, Best Traditional Blues Album, and Best Contemporary Blues Album. The event will be held at 2.00-5.00 p.m. on Sat. 9 Feb. in the No Name Bar, Los Angeles.Exemplifying the connections between the genres, the Punch Brothers , with bluegrass roots and instrumentation, are nominated for Best Folk Album. The nominees for Best Bluegrass Album include, of course, our friends of the Special Consensus , who will have to get from Naul. Co. Dublin (where they play on 8 Feb.), to LA in time to attend the Grammys ceremony. More details are in the IBMA news release

