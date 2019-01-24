Sharing the big tent
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that it is joining forces with Folk Alliance International and the Blues Foundation during this year's GRAMMY® week to honour the nominees for Best Bluegrass Album, Best Folk Album, Best Traditional Blues Album, and Best Contemporary Blues Album. The event will be held at 2.00-5.00 p.m. on Sat. 9 Feb. in the No Name Bar, Los Angeles.
Punch Brothers, with bluegrass roots and instrumentation, are nominated for Best Folk Album. The nominees for Best Bluegrass Album include, of course, our friends of the Special Consensus, who will have to get from Naul. Co. Dublin (where they play on 8 Feb.), to LA in time to attend the Grammys ceremony. More details are in the IBMA news release.
Labels: Awards, Blues, Folk, IBMA, Visiting bands
