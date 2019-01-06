Roger Ryan's 'Country Cuts', Jan. 2019
Thanks to Roger Ryan of the Country Music Association of Ireland for the January 2019 issue of his 'Country Cuts' e-newsletter. It gives news of country music events in Ireland up to June 2019, and includes the Shannonside Winter Music Festival and other dates played by the Special Consensus and the Petersons this month. The newsletter can be read in full here.
Labels: Country, Festivals, National Associations, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home