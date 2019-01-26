Red Wine is celebrated on Bluegrass Today
major feature on Bluegrass Today on our friends Red Wine, Italy's premier bluegrass band and fit to stand (as they have done many times) beside top performers from the US bluegrass scene.
Red Wine celebrated forty years as a band last year - notably at their tenth annual Bluegrass Party. held on 17 November in their home town of Genoa (Genova) - and the videos in Richard's article include a musical tribute by Hot Rize, who have also just celebrated forty years since they first got together.
The article is, indeed, a substantial contribution to the history of Red Wine from the very beginning, with long quotes from all the present members, some past members including Beppe Gambetta, and American friends. Sample quote from bassist Lucas Bellotti: '...there is nothing better than a Guinness to make things happen.' When can we hope to see and hear them in Ireland again?
