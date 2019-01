Thanks tofor a major feature on Bluegrass Today on our friends Red Wine , Italy's premier bluegrass band and fit to stand (as they have done many times) beside top performers from the US bluegrass scene.Red Wine celebrated forty years as a band last year - notably at their tenth annual Bluegrass Party. held on 17 November in their home town of Genoa (Genova) - and the videos in Richard's article include a musical tribute by Hot Rize , who have also just celebrated forty years since they first got together.The article is, indeed, a substantial contribution to the history of Red Wine from the very beginning, with long quotes from all the present members, some past members including Beppe Gambetta , and American friends. Sample quote from bassist: '...there is nothing better than a Guinness to make things happen.' When can we hope to see and hear them in Ireland again?

