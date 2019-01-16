Rachel Baiman (USA) in Ireland, 1-3 Feb. 2019
FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that Rachel Baiman, who toured here last spring with Molly Tuttle, will be touring this side of the Atlantic from 22 Jan., with her recent four-track EP Thanksgiving. Some - possibly all - of the dates will be with the Rachel Baiman Trio.
Most of the tour will be in Britain (including an appearance at Celtic Connections in Glasgow), but a check of her online schedule reveals that the last three dates will be in Ireland:
Fri. 1st Feb.: Cleeres, Kilkenny city
Sat. 2nd: JJ Harlows, Roscommon town
Sun. 3rd: Glens Centre, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, 8.00 p.m., €12/ €10 (online booking available here)
