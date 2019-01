Thanks to the FOAOTMAD news blog for the news that Rachel Baiman , who toured here last spring with Molly Tuttle , will be touring this side of the Atlantic from 22 Jan., with her recent four-track EP. Some - possibly all - of the dates will be with theMost of the tour will be in Britain (including an appearance at Celtic Connections in Glasgow), but a check of her online schedule reveals that the last three dates will be in Ireland:Fri. 1st Feb.: Cleeres, Kilkenny citySat. 2nd: JJ Harlows, Roscommon townSun. 3rd: Glens Centre, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, 8.00 p.m., €12/ €10 (online booking available here

