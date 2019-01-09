Phoenix: new album for pre-order from JigJam
JigJam announce the impending release of Phoenix, their third studio album, with new original songs and tunes. The title comes from the coat of arms of their home town, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, which
... depicts a phoenix rising from the ashes. We’re very proud of our hometown as we travel with our music all around the world.
To involve their fans as much as possible in the process of making the album, JigJam have teamed up with PledgeMusic, allowing the band to offer exclusive access and content during and after the recording process. Fans can pre-order the album in download, CD, and vinyl format in a range of packages including posters, T-shirts, concert access, and much more.
