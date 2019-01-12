12 January 2019

'New year, more singing!' from Sacred Harp Dublin

Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin announce:

Happy new year! We have resumed our regular schedule of Friday night singings. We meet 19.00-21.00 in the Friary Centre, Cook St. Newcomers and beginners are always welcome, please come along and sing with us!

We will be starting our alternative source singings again once a month, on Monday nights, 19.00-21.00 in the same place.

We will also be running or attending several special events during the year, which will include:
  • 8th February (Friday): Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin 7th birthday party
  • 1st - 4th March (Friday-Monday): Ninth Ireland Sacred Harp Convention in Cork
  • April (TBC): Adventure Double Most Day. Following the success of last year's Tullamore sing, we're planning to do it again, but somewhere else. Watch this space!
  • 6th July (Saturday): Dublin All-Day
  • 20th September (Friday): Culture Night
  • October (TBC): National Choral Singing Week event
  • 23rd November (Saturday): 3rd Annual Isaac Watts Day
  • December (TBC): ChristmaSing
Currently unscheduled but proposed:
  • Tayto Park field trip/ singing
  • Summer park songs in St Stephen's Green
  • Keying and leading workshops
We hope to sing with you soon!

