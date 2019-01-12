'New year, more singing!' from Sacred Harp Dublin
Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin announce:
Happy new year! We have resumed our regular schedule of Friday night singings. We meet 19.00-21.00 in the Friary Centre, Cook St. Newcomers and beginners are always welcome, please come along and sing with us!
We will be starting our alternative source singings again once a month, on Monday nights, 19.00-21.00 in the same place.
We will also be running or attending several special events during the year, which will include:
- 8th February (Friday): Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin 7th birthday party
- 1st - 4th March (Friday-Monday): Ninth Ireland Sacred Harp Convention in Cork
- April (TBC): Adventure Double Most Day. Following the success of last year's Tullamore sing, we're planning to do it again, but somewhere else. Watch this space!
- 6th July (Saturday): Dublin All-Day
- 20th September (Friday): Culture Night
- October (TBC): National Choral Singing Week event
- 23rd November (Saturday): 3rd Annual Isaac Watts Day
- December (TBC): ChristmaSing
- Tayto Park field trip/ singing
- Summer park songs in St Stephen's Green
- Keying and leading workshops
