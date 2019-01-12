8th February (Friday): Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin 7th birthday party

1st - 4th March (Friday-Monday): Ninth Ireland Sacred Harp Convention in Cork

April (TBC): Adventure Double Most Day. Following the success of last year's Tullamore sing, we're planning to do it again, but somewhere else. Watch this space!

6th July (Saturday): Dublin All-Day

20th September (Friday): Culture Night

October (TBC): National Choral Singing Week event

23rd November (Saturday): 3rd Annual Isaac Watts Day

December (TBC): ChristmaSing

Tayto Park field trip/ singing

Summer park songs in St Stephen's Green

Keying and leading workshops

Happy new year! We have resumed our regular schedule of Friday night singings. We meet 19.00-21.00 in the Friary Centre, Cook St. Newcomers and beginners are always welcome, please come along and sing with us!We will be starting our alternative source singings again once a month, on Monday nights, 19.00-21.00 in the same place.We will also be running or attending several special events during the year, which will include:Currently unscheduled but proposed:We hope to sing with you soon!

Labels: Conventions, Sacred Harp, Singing, Venues