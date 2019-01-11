Mygrassisblue.com featured on Bluegrass Today - and more
mygrassisblue.com with igniting an interest in bluegrass on the Emerald Isle' are the opening words of Lee Zimmerman's latest 'Bluegrass beyond borders' feature on Bluegrass Today.
The mygrassisblue.com team (Dave Byrne senior, Dave Byrne junior, Lorraine Gannon-Byrne, and Siobhán Barry (née Byrne)) are the last people to make such a claim themselves; indeed, they give credit later in the feature to artists and promoters who have previously worked to build up the scene in this island.
Nonetheless, the range of their contacts and their aim to provide 'an all-inclusive one-stop service for visiting bands and artists' should play a forced draught on the fire that's already lit. If the result is a blaze of support for bluegrass over here, mygrassisblue.com will deserve all our thanks.
*Lee Zimmerman also has a new article, 'Sam Bush, revived again' on the Bitter Southerner online magazine. It focuses on the release of the documentary film Revival: the Sam Bush story on Amazon. Trailers can be seen in the article, on the film's website, and on YouTube.
