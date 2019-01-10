Mules & Men: warming up in a warmer climate
Mules & Men (the link is to their handsome new website) send New Year greetings on their Facebook and report that they have
jetted off to Morocco for some band bonding and team building in preparation for our big gigs [...] Just checking in to let you know we are getting along really well and are cementing our solid friendships. As-salāmu ʿalaykum — at Maroc Casablanca.
The big gigs are at Temple Bar TradFest (19 Jan.; not yet shown on the festival website) and their headliner at the Bello Bar, 1 Portobello Harbour, Dublin 8, on 1 Feb. (ticket discounted here).
