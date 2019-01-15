15 January 2019

Mules & Men at Tradfest, 25 Jan. 2019

L-r: John Denby, Lily Sheehan, Mark Corry, Luke Coffey

On 10 Jan. the BIB announced that Mules & Men would be playing in Dublin as part of the Temple Bar Tradfest on 19 Jan. This was incorrect: we're happy to announce that the band's gig will instead be on Friday 25 Jan. at the Old Storehouse, 3 Crown Alley, Dublin 2, from 11.20 p.m. The Tradfest website says:

This Irish four-piece band based out of Dublin are pioneers of the Celtgrass scene. Bound together by a shared love of folk and bluegrass, Mules and Men have been reinterpreting these classic sounds into a unique and contemporary style of their own. With three-part harmonies, blazing string playing, and inspired original material, they are a truly mesmerising act.

