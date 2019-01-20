More big news from Westport, Co. Mayo
last Monday's news of the 2019 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, thanks to Uri Kohen for this major update:
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are excited to announce the latest addition to the already impressive 2019 lineup.
Highly acclaimed and much loved American duo Brennen Leigh & Noel McKay will return to Ireland this June for a short tour which will end with a headline performance at the festival. Although they will tour as a duo, they will have some special friends with them on stage at the two shows at the festival. More news to come soon.
Labels: Festivals, Tours, Visiting players
