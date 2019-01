The fans and friends that Mile Twelve (USA) have made here, in the course of successive tours organised bywill be interested to learn that the band are scheduled as headliners at this year's big La Roche Bluegrass Festival on the edge of the French Alps.In addition their mandolinist David Benedict has released an album,, which receives a Highlight Review fromin the Jan. 2019 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited . The title track was released as an audio single six months ago (see this Bluegrass Today feature), and in October Mile Twelve released a video of the band performing 'Dorrigo', another tune from the album, which can be seen on Bluegrass Today or YouTube

