Mile Twelve news
Mile Twelve (USA) have made here, in the course of successive tours organised by John Nyhan, will be interested to learn that the band are scheduled as headliners at this year's big La Roche Bluegrass Festival on the edge of the French Alps.
In addition their mandolinist David Benedict has released an album, The golden angle, which receives a Highlight Review from David J. McCarty in the Jan. 2019 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited. The title track was released as an audio single six months ago (see this Bluegrass Today feature), and in October Mile Twelve released a video of the band performing 'Dorrigo', another tune from the album, which can be seen on Bluegrass Today or YouTube.
Labels: CDs, Mandolin, Media, Reviews, Video, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home