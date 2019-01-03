Michael J. Miles's '2019 rising'
Michael J. Miles (USA) has been named Musician and Educator of the Year by Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music. This gives only the faintest idea of the range of his current activities at the beginning of Pete Seeger's centenary year. Read much more - free tabs for banjo and guitar; news of his impending 'Mississippi River suite'; concerts, banjo camps, a performance video - in Michael's latest e-newsletter, '2019 rising'.
