Well, the music extravaganza that happened in Bunratty and Sixmilebridge over last weekend is over for another year. Bluegrass tastes were well catered for with the] and the] playing at different locations throughout the Festival - and what playing. Hearing the flawless playing from these musicians makes one feel that you don’t want the sessions to ever end.The best wine was kept till last though, with the final concert on Sunday afternoon featuring the Petersons and the] finishing up the proceedings. What an afternoon, and what can be said about the Special C. that hasn’t been said already. This award-winning band just leaves you begging for more with their expert musicianship and great vocals.It would be impossible to see all the performers at this Festival given the amount of bands playing here, but I did make sure to see the] as I had enjoyed their magnificent Latin and Flamenco dance music at this festival in the past, and again they did not disappoint with music that lifts the spirit and makes one think of sunny climates and the passion that goes with this great guitar playing.Blues fans, of which I am one, were not disappointed with some great Delta blues covers performed by the]. Their interpretations of some of the great, andclassics was nothing short of outstanding.Jamming sessions, which took place every evening, were ably led by, and, with members of the Petersons and the Munich String Band joining in at different junctures.Again, all thanks for organising this Festival go toand his team and to John Nyhan.

