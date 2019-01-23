Lonesome Aces (CAN) in Belfast, 3 Feb. 2019
Moving On Music send a reminder of their forthcoming presentations, which include the show by the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN) at the Duncairn Centre in Belfast on Sunday 3 Feb. Doors open at 7.00 p.m.; tickets (£14/ £10 conc.) can be booked here. The Moving On Music announcement includes a link to the band's video of 'Going across the sea'. Full dates for the Aces' tour are on the BIB calendar.
'It would be hard to overstate what a good fiddler John Showman is [...] While Showman's fiddling is the centrepiece of the band's sound, it is joined by Coole's and Heineman's equal skills on banjo and bass' (Sarah Bryan, reviewing the Lonesome Aces' Old time album in Old Time Herald, xiv. no. 1)
