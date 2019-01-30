Kristy Cox (AUS) receives Golden Guitar award
Bluegrass Today: the news that Kristy Cox (AUS) received the Golden Guitar award for the 2019 Bluegrass Album of the Year at the Toyota Country Music Association of Australia Awards last Sunday. Her album Ricochet was released a year ago, and the album, together with a single from it, have hit no. 1 on the Bluegrass Today charts since then.
A tour in Ireland by Kristy and her band (11-19 May 2019) is scheduled as the first major project by the vigorous new Mygrassisblue.com agency (see the BIB for 22 Nov. 2018). More info is on the Mygrassisblue.com blog.
Labels: Agencies, Awards, CDs, Charts, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home