Kilkenny Roots Festival (3-6 May 2019) includes Dori Freeman
Kilkenny Roots Festival announces in its latest e-newsletter three of the acts scheduled to take part in this year's event (3-6 May 2019). More artists and more details are on the Festival website, where previews (including bios and videos) amd online booking links are available.
The lineup includes singer/ songwriter Dori Freeman (photo: Scott Simontacchi) from Galax, Virginia. No date is yet given for her Kilkenny appearance, but she can be seen this month in Dublin's Tradfest: in the show at St Michan's church, Dublin, on 24 Jan., where she will be supported by the Niall Toner Band (see the BIB for 21 Dec.).
