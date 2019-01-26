Ken Perlman, regular B.M.G. contributor
16 Oct. last that the latest record release by clawhammer banjo maestro Ken Perlman (USA), Frails & frolics: fiddle tunes from Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton, & elsewhere on clawhammer banjo, had been reviewed in B.M.G. magazine, which had also published a major interview with him by David Cotton.
B.M.G., published by Clifford Essex in London and the oldest fretted instrument magazine in the world, is now a quarterly. From autumn 2018, Ken is contributing to it a regular column on clawhammer banjo.
His teaching throughout the year includes the new East Tennessee Banjo Academy (14-20 July 2019); Ken will be one of the teachers of old-time banjo, while Greg Cahill of the Special Consensus (now on tour in Ireland) will be on the bluegrass banjo teaching staff. Much more news is on Ken's website.
