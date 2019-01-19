JigJam tour three continents, Mar.-May 2019
JigJam announce:
The first dates of our World Tour are here! 2019 is our biggest ever year of touring. We feel privileged and humbled to be able to perform at so many incredible places. We hope to see you somewhere along the way!
We're also delighted to announce that our new album Phoenix will be released on May 17th! You can pre-order the album and a host of other cool exclusive offers HERE!
After performing in Glasgow on 1 Feb. and at Whelan's in Dublin on 6 Feb., the tour (sponsored by Culture Ireland) will consist of twenty-five dates in the USA (2 Mar.-16 Apr.), nine in Australia (19-28 Apr.), and five in Zimbabwe (1-5 May). More details and links for online booking are on JigJam's online tour schedule.
