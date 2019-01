The first dates of our World Tour are here! 2019 is our biggest ever year of touring. We feel privileged and humbled to be able to perform at so many incredible places. We hope to see you somewhere along the way!We're also delighted to announce that our new albumwill be released on May 17th! You can pre-order the album and a host of other cool exclusive offers HERE

